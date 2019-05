Durian smell shuts down Australian library: 550 people evacuated

About 550 people were evacuated from an Australian university library on Friday afternoon after reports of a strong smell of gas.

The source of the smell was later traced to "a durian fruit in one of our bins", said a Facebook post by the University of Canberra Library.

The Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency said in an update on its website around 3.30pm local time that firefighters had searched the building and located the source of the smell.

Hazmat crews also conducted atmospheric monitoring to ensure the area was safe.

The university library was then reopened.

In a Facebook comment, the university library added that the durian had been removed from the building in a sealed bag.

The library replied: "We allow food and covered drinks on all floors now, but hot food is only allowed on level B ... That said, it's not appropriate student conduct if they did it on purpose, and lack of common sense if they didn't."