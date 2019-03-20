Dutch cops arrest suspected shooter in tram attack

Flowers have been set up in tribute to victims at the site of a shooting in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS Dutch police arrested a Turkish man suspected of shooting dead three people and wounding five on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday.

Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, had been taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt and earlier run-ins with the authorities in the Netherlands.

The city was put into lockdown after the shooting, which authorities initially said was an apparent terrorist attack.

Police conducted raids in several locations after issuing an image of Tanis and warning the public not to approach him.

But hours after the shooting, the gunman's motive remained unclear.

A prosecutor said it could be for "family reasons", and Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency, quoting relatives of the gunman, said he had fired at a relative on the tram and had then shot at others who tried to help her.

The Turkish intelligence agency said it is investigating whether the attack was personally motivated or an act of terrorism, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dutch authorities had raised the terrorism threat in Utrecht province to its highest level, schools were told to shut their doors and paramilitary police increased security at airports, other vital infrastructure and at mosques.

The threat level was reduced by one notch to where it had been after the suspect was arrested, the National Counter-Terrorism Agency said.

The mayor of Utrecht, Mr Jan van Zanen, said three people had been killed and five hurt, three of them critically.

The suspect had previously been arrested, regional prosecutor Rutger Jeuken told reporter.

The shooting took place in Kanaleneiland, a quiet residential district on the outskirts of Utrecht with a large immigrant population.

Witness Daan Molenaar, who said he had been sitting at the front of the tram when the shooting started, told national broadcaster NOS he did not believe it was a terrorist attack.