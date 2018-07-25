Duterte declares war... on loitering

Detainees looking out from a detention cell at a police station in Tondo.

Each night, police in teams of about a dozen fan out across the most rundown areas of Manila, rounding up slum-dwellers who linger in the streets, or teenagers who play in makeshift computer gaming shops.

Children scavenging on mountains of trash are ordered home, their parents warned of jail if minors are seen out late again. Men found shirtless, and those smoking or drinking alcohol outdoors are taken to district offices, cautioned, and their names and addresses recorded.

This is a war on loitering initiated by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, famous for his bloody war on drugs and his obsession with social order.

Mr Duterte launched it out of the blue on June 13 during one of his trademark rambling speeches, when he said people hanging out in the streets should be ordered home, and if they refuse, he will personally tie their hands and drop them into a river.

Manila police took that as a directive, implementing it with gusto. Some 59,000 people have since been apprehended.

The crackdown has been condemned by activists, legal groups and opposition lawmakers, who say it has no legal basis as vagrancy was decriminalised in 2012 and that Mr Duterte is again harassing Manila's poor, already traumatised by the war on drugs.

"This is all about imposing control on the poor, by using force or the threat of force to intimidate them. What for? The intention is to keep them from resisting, from fighting back,"said Mr Antonio Tinio, an opposition Congressman.

But Mr Duterte, who said the anti-loitering crackdown is a"crime prevention campaign", has not suffered any backlash.

His public support ratings, built on the back of his reputation as a disciplinarian who gets things done, remain high. A Pulse Asia poll conducted last month showed 88 per cent of Filipinos approved of Mr Duterte's performance as president.

Formerly a mayor for two decades, Mr Duterte built his career on his "tough-on-crime" image. When he ran for president, he promised to kill thousands of narcotics dealers.

In his two years in office, police have killed at least 4,500 people they say were drug suspects who resisted arrest.

In his annual State of the Nation Address on Monday, Mr Duterte vowed the war on drugs would continue to be"relentless and chilling".