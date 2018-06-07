Duterte says he will quit if enough women protest over kiss

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended his kiss on the lips of a married Filipino woman in South Korea, and said he will resign if enough women are offended and sign a petition calling for him to step down.

He has described Sunday's kiss as "pure showbiz" intended to entertain a crowd of Filipino expatriates. Feminists called it his "perverted way" of taunting female critics who are angered by frequent derogatory comments, some of a sexual nature.

"If there are enough women... Well I think if all women here would sign a petition for me to resign, I will resign," Mr Duterte told a media briefing on Tuesday.

Social media was abuzz with photos and videos of Mr Duterte on stage asking a woman from the audience to kiss him for a book. The woman, who appeared excited to see him, agreed.

ROCK STAR

Mr Duterte enjoys a rock star status among many Filipinos overseas. He said kissing women was his "style" during his 22 years as a mayor in Davao City prior to becoming president.

"During the campaign in my mayorship days, I kiss every woman there, lips to lips," the 73-year old said.

"The problem is you don't know me."

His controversial remarks about women include jokes about rape. But none have dented his domestic support.

Women's rights advocates in the Philippines launched an online #BabaeAko (I Am A Woman) campaign to send a message that they were not taking Duterte's "sexist" statements sitting down.

Presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo yesterday said the kiss showed Mr Duterte's fatherly character, and the woman enjoyed it.