Duterte says no justice for families of drugs war casualties

MANILA Outspoken Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that the families of people killed in his controversial war on drugs will not receive "justice", rejecting calls from rights groups seeking redress for the thousands of deaths.

More than 4,200 suspected drug dealers have been killed by police in Mr Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign since June 2016, as well as several thousand more by unknown gunmen who authorities have described as vigilantes, or rival gang members.

Rights groups and critics of the campaign say some of the killings were summary executions.

Police deny the allegations, saying they had to use deadly force because the suspects were armed and had resisted arrest. They also deny activist allegations that they had falsified reports, staged crime scenes and systematically murdered small-time peddlers and users.

"If you think that you can get justice simply because you lost somebody who's a bullshit into drugs, I'm sorry to tell you I will not allow it," Mr Duterte said in a speech.

He also reiterated that he would not allow the police and the military to go to jail for killing drug users and pushers.

"If you are shot and I know you are a drug lord, I will run over you five times," said Mr Duterte, who has stopped police anti-drug operations twice due to questions over the conduct of the force, including the killing of a teenager in a supposed anti-drug operation last year.

The 73-year old leader's popularity has not diminished, according to polls, despite drawing international criticism.