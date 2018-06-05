Duterte stirs controversy by kissing woman on lips

Mr Duterte asked the audience member to kiss him in exchange for a book.

MANILA A kiss by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on a Filipino woman's lips while on an official visit in South Korea sparked anger and jokes yesterday, as feminists denounced what they called his "perverted way" of taunting his female critics.

Many Filipinos, however, thought it was a harmless kiss intended to be fun.

Mr Duterte, 73, whose critics have labelled him a misogynist and said his comments are derogatory and demeaning towards women, dismissed the kiss as just a "gimmick" to entertain supporters at a meet-and-greet event in Seoul.

Social media was abuzz with photos and videos of him on stage before a crowd of Filipinos on Sunday night, when he asked an audience member to kiss him on the lips in exchange for a book he was handing out.

The woman, who is married and appeared excited to see Mr Duterte in person, agreed.

Mr Duterte then told the cheering crowd of about 3,000: "Don't take it seriously. It is just for fun, a gimmick."

State-run Philippine News Agency identified the woman as Ms Bea Kim and posted a brief video interview with her on its Facebook page.

"There wasn't malice in it," she said. "For me, for him, it did not mean anything."

Mr Duterte's controversial remarks about women include numerous jokes about rape that have incensed activists and foreigners, most notably, Ms Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former US President Bill Clinton.

But none have dented the hugely popular leader's domestic support.

Women's rights advocates in the Philippines recently launched an online #BabaeAko (I Am A Woman) campaign to show they were not taking Mr Duterte's "sexist" statements sitting down.

"You don't have to kiss that woman if you want to entertain people," said Ms Joms Salvador, secretary-general of the Gabriela Women's Party.

"The fact that you thought that kissing the woman would entertain people... that is something really sick."