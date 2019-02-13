World

E-cigarette use skyrocketing among young Americans: Report

Feb 13, 2019 06:00 am

WASHINGTON: The number of young Americans using e-cigarettes grew by 1.5 million last year, undermining years of progress in reducing youth smoking, health authorities said on Monday.

Some 3.6 million middle and high school students were current users of vaping products, up from 2.1 million the year before, while the number of cigarette smokers and consumption of other tobacco products remained stable, according to the report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The skyrocketing growth of young people's e-cigarette use over the past year threatens to erase progress made in reducing youth tobacco use," said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

Vaping began to take off among young Americans in the 2010s, and overtook cigarette smoking in 2014. The survey estimated that 4.9 per cent of college students vape. - AFP

Malaysia makes record 30-tonne pangolin seizure
World

Malaysia makes record 30-tonne seizure of pangolins

Related Stories

Najib's wife must prove jewels were seized: Beirut jeweller's lawyer

US lawmakers reach tentative deal to avoid government shutdown

N. Korea may have made more nuclear bombs, but threat reduced: Study

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD