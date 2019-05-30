'Eggboy' donates $96,000 to victims of Christchurch shooting

William Connolly made headlines when he cracked an egg over then senator Fraser Anning's head.

SYDNEY: An Australian teen who egged a far-right senator over his offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque attacks says he has donated almost A$100,000 (S$96,000) raised for his legal defence to the victims of the shootings.

William Connolly, 17, nicknamed "Eggboy", made international headlines when he cracked an egg over controversial then senator Fraser Anning's head at a press conference after the massacre.

Two GoFundMe pages set up to raise money to cover Connolly's legal fees and to "buy more eggs" quickly attracted thousands of dollars in donations.

Connolly wrote on Instagram on late Tuesday that he had "decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn't mine to keep".

"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support," he said, adding that he did not need the money as a law firm acted pro bono for him.

"To the victims of the tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you.