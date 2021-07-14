Eight dead, six rescued so far after hotel collapse in Suzhou

Rescue workers swarming over large piles of rubble at the site where the hotel collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, on Monday. No cause for the disaster has yet been given.

SHANGHAI: Eight people are dead and nine remain missing after a budget hotel collapsed in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, the local government said yesterday.

Six others were rescued from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon, Wujiang district officials said.

The authorities had earlier suggested that 14 people had already been rescued but gave the new tally following "further analysis and screening of new information".

No cause for the disaster has yet been given.

The hotel opened in 2018 and had 54 rooms, according to its listing on the travel site Ctrip.