Eight dead, six rescued so far after hotel collapse in Suzhou
SHANGHAI: Eight people are dead and nine remain missing after a budget hotel collapsed in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, the local government said yesterday.
Six others were rescued from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon, Wujiang district officials said.
The authorities had earlier suggested that 14 people had already been rescued but gave the new tally following "further analysis and screening of new information".
No cause for the disaster has yet been given.
The hotel opened in 2018 and had 54 rooms, according to its listing on the travel site Ctrip.
Suzhou, roughly 100km west of Shanghai, is a popular destination for tourists. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now