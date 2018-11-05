El Chapo goes on trial over drugs

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman being extradited to the US from Mexico last year.

NEW YORK: Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman goes on trial in New York today, accused of running the world's biggest drug cartel and spending a quarter of a century smuggling cocaine into the US.

Prosecutors spent years piecing together a case against Guzman, who was extradited last year after twice escaping prison in Mexico - first hidden in a laundry cart, then slipping down a tunnel that reached his prison shower.

Guzman has been branded the world's biggest drug lord since Colombia's Pablo Escobar, who was dubbed "The King of Cocaine" and was one of the wealthiest men in the world until police shot him dead in 1993.

Experts say the government has a near water-tight case likely to send Guzman, 61, to a maximum security US prison for the rest of his life. But at what price?

"Is it going to stop even one additional pound of cocaine from coming into the US? Probably not," said Mr Rob Heroy, a North Carolina lawyer who has defended other Mexican drug barons.

The Sinaloa cartel Guzman founded in 1989 is still hugely powerful. His co-defendant Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada remains at large, and violent drug trafficking continues unabated in Mexico.

Last year, there was a record 29,000 murders in Mexico. In the US, opioid addiction has spiralled into an epidemic. In 2016, an average of 174 Americans died every day from drug overdoses.

US District Court Judge Brian Cogan will preside over the process behind closed doors. The 12 jurors, with six alternates, will remain anonymous. US Marshals will escort them every day.

Guzman faces 11 trafficking, firearms and money laundering charges.

US prosecutors contend from 1989 to 2014, the Sinaloa cartel smuggled at least 155 tonnes of cocaine into the US, as well as heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, raking in US$14 billion (S$19 billion).

Guzman pleads not guilty. The government has presented so much evidence that the defence complains they have not had enough time to review it all.

Mr Heroy estimates the trial will cost US taxpayers "more than US$50 million", a price tag that includes protection programmes for at least some of the hundreds of witnesses expected to testify.