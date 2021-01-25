Eleven miners in China rescued after 14 days underground

One of the miners that was rescued, seen wearing a black blindfold to shield his eyes from daylight.

BEIJING: Chinese rescuers pulled 11 gold miners to safety yesterday with most in good condition after 14 days trapped underground after an explosion, but 10 colleagues were still unaccounted for, state media reported. One miner was confirmed dead.

Footage showed the first miner as he was brought to the surface in the morning, a black blindfold shielding his eyes from daylight as he was lifted out of a shaft.

Over the next few hours, 10 miners, who had been getting food and medical supplies down a shaft from rescue workers last week, were brought out in batches.