Emergency Covid-19 curbs to start from Saturday: Indonesian President

JAKARTA : Indonesia will impose emergency Covid-19 curbs this week to battle an alarming surge in infections, President Joko Widodo said yesterday.

The new curbs, starting tomorrow, would last more than two weeks in the capital Jakarta, hard-hit Java and Bali after infections surged to record levels.

Indonesia yesterday reported 24,836 cases and 504 deaths, both record daily highs. Total cases now stand at more than at 2.2 million, with 58,995 deaths. Due to low low testing rates, many believe the actual figures are much higher. "This situation has forced us to take stricter steps... I have decided to impose emergency restrictions," Mr Widodo said in a nationwide address.

"With cooperation from all of us and the grace of God, I'm certain that we can suppress Covid-19 transmission and restore people's lives quickly."

The new measures, slated to run until July 20, include ordering all non-essential employees to work from home, while classes will only be held online.

Shopping malls and mosques will also be shuttered, but public transit and domestic travel would still be allowed for people who have had at least one vaccine dose.

Wedding receptions are still on the cards but with limited guests.

"It's better than nothing," said Indonesian epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo.