Empty chairs for MH17 victims

Rows of white chairs were placed in front of Russia's embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sunday in a quiet protest by families of those who perished in the downing of Malaysia Airlines MH 17, on the eve of the trial today - in absentia - of four men accused of murder for their involvement.

MH17 was shot down over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine in July 2014, by what international investigators say was a Russian missile.

All 298 people aboard died, including 196 Dutch citizens.

Russia, which has been held politically responsible by the Netherlands, denies any involvement, reported Reuters.

The empty chairs, one for each victim, symbolised the four suspects' absence from court.

The suspects are believed to be in Russia.