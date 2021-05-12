England has no Covid-19 deaths for first time in a year, curbs eased

People partying outside a pub in London. Indoor services at eateries will return next week.

LONDON: People in England will be able to eat and drink in indoor venues from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as England reported no coronavirus deaths for the first time in over a year.

The latest relaxation will see pubs, bars and restaurants restart indoor services, though only to groups of up to six people, via table service and with social distancing in place.

CINEMAS

Indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, museums and children's play areas can reopen, alongside concert halls, conference centres and sports venues - which will operate within capacity limits.

The government will also lift advice against close contact among family and close friends, meaning they can hug one another again.