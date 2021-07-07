England to lift Covid curbs as Israel raises variant concerns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the pandemic is far from over.

LONDON: It is a Covid-19 tale of two countries. One wants to ease restrictions because of a fast vaccination rate while the other is considering reinstating some curbs despite it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday revealed plans to lift most of England's coronavirus restrictions, including face masks and social distancing from July 19, urging personal responsibility rather than government edict.

His announcement came as experts in Israel, which led the way in vaccination, expressed concern that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine widely used there might be less effective against the dangerous Delta variant and some controls may be reimposed.

The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for nearly all new British cases. But mass vaccinations have stopped that from translating into a surge in hospital admissions or deaths.

"This pandemic is far from over," said Mr Johnson.

"It certainly will not be over by the 19th. We must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from Covid."

But the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign in Britain meant that they could go ahead with easing restrictions, he said.

"We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions."

Mr Johnson's announcement applies only to England, as health matters are devolved to the United Kingdom's constituent nations.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are lifting their restrictions more slowly.

In the UK, around 86 per cent of adults have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 63 per cent their second dose.

But not everyone has welcomed Mr Johnson's announcement. England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said he would still wear a mask indoors and in crowds.

A YouGov poll suggested that 71 per cent of Britons believe masks should continue to be mandatory on public transport.

Labour party leader Keir Starmer said the government's decision "to throw off all protections" when infections were rising was "reckless".

CONCERN

Meanwhile, experts in Israel, which led the way in mass vaccination against the virus, expressed concern on Monday that rising cases there suggested the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine might be less effective in preventing mild illness.

The Israeli Health Ministry said on Monday that its analysis suggested the vaccine's efficacy had dropped to 64 per cent during the time the Delta variant had spread across the country.

But it was still 93 per cent effective in reducing serious Covid-19 illness and hospitalisations, the ministry added.