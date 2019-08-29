Epstein accusers recount abuse in emotional court hearing
NEW YORK Alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein wept in court on Tuesday as they told an extraordinary US hearing held weeks after his death how they were sexually abused by the disgraced financier.
More than a dozen women - some speaking through tears, others with their voices breaking - described how he "stole" their dreams and "robbed" them of their innocence.
Epstein, 66, hung himself in his New York prison cell earlier this month while awaiting trial on charges he trafficked young women for sex, depriving alleged victims of their day in court.
Tuesday's hearing was scheduled so they could tell their stories before the case against him is dismissed.
"Today we stand together. I will not remain a victim and be silent for one more day," said actress Anouska De Georgiou, who said she was sexually abused by Epstein.
The women hugged and consoled each after returning from the podium where they addressed the Manhattan federal court, some reading from statements others going without.- AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now