EU has exported more than 1 billion Covid vaccines to over 150 nations

BRUSSELS Over one billion Covid-19 vaccines produced in the European Union have been exported to more than 150 countries since December last year, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.

"Very clearly, the European Union is the largest exporter of Covid-19 vaccines," Ms von der Leyen said in a statement, noting that the EU has exported as many vaccines as it has delivered to EU citizens.

The EU begun exporting vaccines at the start of the global roll-out in December last year, whereas other major producers such as the United States did not and restricted exports for months.