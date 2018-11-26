EU leaders seal Brexit deal, call on Britons to back PM May

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders formally agreed a Brexit deal yesterday and urged Britons to back Prime Minister Theresa May's package in the face of furious opposition in the British parliament.

The 27 leaders took barely half an hour at a summit in Brussels to rubber-stamp a 600-page treaty setting the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the EU on March 29 and a 26-page declaration outlining a future free trading relationship.

Mrs May now faces a struggle to get the deal, which has angered both Eurosceptics and EU supporters, through a deeply divided British parliament.

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest, one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted Leave or Remain," Mrs May said in an open letter.

But any hope that she can clinch concessions to try to win over her critics was crushed by EU leaders.

"This is the deal," European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said.

"I believe that the British government will succeed in securing the backing of the British parliament," Mr Juncker said, declining to comment on what might happen if Mrs May fails.

"This is the best deal possible for Britain," he added.

Mr Juncker called it "a sad day", saying Brexit was a "tragedy"and tough on both sides. In a worrying sign, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said the exit process was "far from over".

Mr Michel Barnier, the Frenchman who has ground out the withdrawal treaty over the past 18 months, called the package a basis for close future ties, insisting: "We will remain allies, partners and friends."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country is one of Britain's closest trading partners, praised Mrs May and said he was confident that she could see the deal through parliament in the coming weeks.

But he also had a warning for those who argue that a better deal can still be done before Britain leaves in four months if lawmakers deny her minority government support on Brexit.

"This is the maximum we can all do," Mr Rutte said, shaking his head when asked if the EU might make more concessions.

Saying the EU "hates" Brexit, Mr Rutte said: "Nobody's winning - we are all losing."

The biggest question now facing the EU is whether Mrs May's divided minority government can steer the deal, which foresees London following many EU rules for years to come to keep easy trade access, through fierce resistance in parliament from both supporters and opponents of Brexit.