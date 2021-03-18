EU regulator ‘convinced’ that AstraZeneca jab benefits outweigh risks

THE HAGUE: The European Union's (EU) medicines regulator said on Tuesday that it is "firmly convinced" the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh potential risks, insisting there was no evidence linking it to blood clots after several nations suspended the vaccine over health fears.

Experts at both the World Health Organisation and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) met on Tuesday to discuss the vaccine, with the European organisation expected to publish conclusions today.

The EMA insisted that countries should continue using the vaccine.

"We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death outweigh the risk of these side effects," EMA chief Emer Cooke said.