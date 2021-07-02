Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in Covid-19 infections: WHO

Scotland supporters at the match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium. Nearly 2,000 people who live in Scotland have attended a Euro 2020 event while infectious, said the Scottish authorities.

COPENHAGEN : Crowds at Euro 2020 stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

A 10-week decline in new infections across the region has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if football fans and others drop their guard, the WHO said yesterday.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 per cent, driven by mixing of crowds in Euro 2020 host cities, and through travel and easing of social restrictions.

"We need to look much beyond just the stadiums themselves," WHO's senior emergency officer, Dr Catherine Smallwood, told reporters.

She said: "We need to look at how people get there, are they travelling in large crowded convoys of buses? And when they leave the stadiums, are they going into crowded bars and pubs?

"It is these small continuous events that are driving the spread of the virus."

Nearly 2,000 people who live in Scotland have attended a Euro 2020 event while infectious, with many turning up in Wembley for their team's group stage match against England in London on June 18, the Scottish authorities said.