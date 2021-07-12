Euro 2020 football final fuels outbreak fears of Covid’s Delta variant

Football fans gathering outside London's Wembley Stadium yesterday, hours before the Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy that was played early this morning.

LONDON: British authorities warned against large gatherings at the Euro 2020 football final early this morning, fearful of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant that has fuelled outbreaks across the world.

Many nations have been forced to reimpose curbs as they battle outbreaks accelerated by the variant while also trying to ramp up vaccinations to allow their economies to reopen.

Some 65,000 fans were expected at Wembley Stadium for the final of the virus-delayed Euro 2020 championship, the biggest crowd at a British football stadium since the start of the pandemic, as the home side take on Italy.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the risk of large gatherings at fan zones and pubs across England to watch the country's first appearance in a major football final in more than half a century.

"London still remains in a public health crisis," Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said on Saturday, urging people to remain socially distanced.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled he intends to ease all remaining restrictions in England next Monday, but infection rates are once again surging across Britain.

Experts have expressed concerns about Euro 2020 events becoming super-spreaders throughout the tournament because of the Delta variant.