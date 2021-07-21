Europe becomes first region to cross 50 million Covid-19 cases
PARIS : Europe became the first region worldwide to cross 50 million coronavirus cases on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more contagious Delta variant spurred a record surge in daily new infections.
The region is seeing a million new infections about every eight days and has reported nearly 1.3 million deaths since the pandemic began.
The Delta variant, which is much more contagious than the original version of Covid-19, has been detected in about 100 countries and is now the dominant variant worldwide.
Europe remains one of the worst-affected regions worldwide and has reported 27 per cent of global cases and 31 per cent of global deaths.
It took 194 days for Europe to go from 25 million to 50 million cases while the first 25 million cases were reported in 350 days, according to a Reuters tally. - REUTERS
