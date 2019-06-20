Euthanasia now legal in Victoria, Australia

MELBOURNE: Terminally ill Australians can apply to end their life, after new laws went into effect in the state of Victoria yesterday.

The country's second most populous region made voluntary euthanasia legal, a first for the country.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - who supported the bill after his father's death from cancer in 2016 - said the laws were about giving patients a "dignified option at the end of their life". He added that he hoped it would bring people the dignity of a "good death".

Assisted suicide is illegal in most countries and was illegal in Australia until Victoria state introduced laws to legalise the practice in 2017.