Ex-cop convicted of Floyd's murder in landmark US racial justice case

People raising their fists and holding a portrait of George Floyd during a rally following the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON US President Joe Biden's voice on the call to Mr George Floyd's family was emotional: "I wish I were there just to put my arms around you."

The most powerful man in the world was calling on Tuesday from the Oval Office to a cellphone in Minneapolis, just minutes after a jury there convicted former policeman Derek Chauvin for Mr Floyd's murder during a brutal 2020 arrest.

He was found guilty of intentionally suffocating a handcuffed George Floyd as he lay defenceless, with the officer's knee pressing on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin, 45, and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Mr Floyd, accused of using a fake US$20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.

A jury deliberated for less than 11 hours before finding Chauvin guilty of all three charges against him - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

"We're all so relieved," Mr Biden told the family and their lawyer Ben Crump, who tweeted a video of the exchange, played out on speaker phone.

"Nothing's going to make it all better," Mr Biden said, "but at least now there's some justice."

In a televised address to the nation later on Tuesday, Mr Biden said systemic racism is a "stain on our nation's soul".

The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday welcomed as "momentous" the verdict in the George Floyd case, which she said highlighted how much remains to be done to end systemic racism against people of African descent in the US.

As the jury recognised, the evidence in this case was crystal clear. Any other result would have been a travesty of justice," UN human rights chief, Ms Michelle Bachelet, said.