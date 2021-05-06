Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks for new trial in George Floyd case

WASHINGTON The white former policeman convicted of murdering a black man, Mr George Floyd, asked for a new trial on Tuesday, claiming jury and prosecution misconduct.

Derek Chauvin, 45, who knelt on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes in Minneapolis, faces up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty last month.

Chauvin's attorney, Mr Eric Nelson, argued that his client did not get a fair trial due to publicity around the case, court and prosecution errors, as well as "race-based pressure" on the jury.

He also alleges jurors should have been isolated.