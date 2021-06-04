Ex-cop seeks probation for Floyd's death, state wants 30 years

Derek Chauvin was found guilty in April of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter.

MINNEAPOLIS: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a judge on Wednesday for probation after being convicted for the murder of Mr George Floyd, while the prosecution said he should be imprisoned for 30 years.

In a motion filed with Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, lawyer Eric Nelson said Chauvin's actions in pinning Mr Floyd to the pavement during an arrest was "best described as an error made in good faith" based on his training.

The lawyer asked the judge for a so-called dispositional departure resulting in probation or a downward durational departure, which he said would lead to a sentence less strict than the 128 months to 180 months suggested by state guidelines.

In their own filing, prosecutors argued that Chauvin acted with cruelty, among other aggravating factors, and therefore deserved twice the upper limit of the sentencing range, or 30 years in prison.

"His actions traumatised the community, prompting an outpouring of grief... And his actions shocked the conscience of the nation," prosecutors in the Minnesota Attorney-General's Office wrote.