Ex Interpol chief pleads guilty to $2.8m in bribes
BEIJING : Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty at a trial in China yesterday to accepting US$2.1 million (S$2.8 million) in bribes.
Meng "showed repentance" during the hearing, said the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court in northern China. The verdict will be announced at a "select date or time", it added in a statement on Weibo.
Meng is among a growing group of Communist Party cadres caught in President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign, which critics say has served as a way to remove the leader's political enemies.
He vanished last September during a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based, and was later accused of accepting bribes and expelled from the Communist Party.- AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now