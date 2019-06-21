World

Ex Interpol chief pleads guilty to $2.8m in bribes

Jun 21, 2019 06:00 am

BEIJING : Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty at a trial in China yesterday to accepting US$2.1 million (S$2.8 million) in bribes.

Meng "showed repentance" during the hearing, said the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court in northern China. The verdict will be announced at a "select date or time", it added in a statement on Weibo.

Meng is among a growing group of Communist Party cadres caught in President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign, which critics say has served as a way to remove the leader's political enemies.

He vanished last September during a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based, and was later accused of accepting bribes and expelled from the Communist Party.- AFP

Hong Kong calls for new protest after missed deadline
World

Hong Kong protesters plan to mobilise today

Related Stories

Writer who wrote book on Anwar says he did blackmail PKR chief

Civil servant in Malaysia sex video scandal sacked

China’s Xi says world hopes N.Korea-US talks can succeed

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD