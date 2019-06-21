Ex Interpol chief pleads guilty to $2.8m in bribes

BEIJING : Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty at a trial in China yesterday to accepting US$2.1 million (S$2.8 million) in bribes.

Meng "showed repentance" during the hearing, said the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court in northern China. The verdict will be announced at a "select date or time", it added in a statement on Weibo.

Meng is among a growing group of Communist Party cadres caught in President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign, which critics say has served as a way to remove the leader's political enemies.