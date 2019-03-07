Ex-Nissan boss leaves jail, will fight Japan's 'meritless' charges

TOKYO: Ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was released from jail yesterday after posting US$9 million (S$12 million) in bail, giving the executive fresh impetus to craft his defence against financial misconduct charges in Japan.

He was wearing a workman's uniform, face mask, blue cap and glasses when he slipped out of the Tokyo Detention House and got into a minicar unrecognised by many of the journalists and TV crews camped outside the facility, television footage showed.

Public broadcaster NHK later showed aerial footage of the minicar driving away.

The former titan of the global auto industry had been confined to a small, unheated room in the detention centre for more than 100 days since he was arrested on Nov 19 on charges that he has described as "meritless".

The Tokyo District Court said Ghosn had paid the 1 billion yen (S$12 million) bail, among the highest ever in Japan, after it rejected a last-ditch appeal by prosecutors to keep him in jail.

Ghosn, also the former chairman of Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, was granted bail after he gave assurances that he would remain in Tokyo, surrender his passport to his lawyer and submit to extensive surveillance.

He has agreed to set up cameras at the entrances and exits to his residence, and he is prohibited from using the Internet or sending and receiving text messages.

The 64-year-old is also banned from communicating with parties involved in his case. And he is permitted computer access only at his lawyer's office.

BREACH OF TRUST

He faces charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his compensation by about US$82 million at Nissan for nearly a decade.

If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in jail, prosecutors have said.