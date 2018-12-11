Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn charged, may face new allegations

TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors have formally charged Carlos Ghosn with financial misconduct for under-reporting his salary, local media reported on Monday, three weeks after the auto tycoon's arrest stunned the business world.

Former Nissan chairman Ghosn, 64, has been in detention since his Nov 19 arrest on suspicion of under-declaring his income by some 5 billion yen (S$60.8 million) between 2010 and 2015.

The authorities are also widely expected to rearrest him later over separate allegations that he also under-reported his income by a further 4 billion yen over the past three years.

Under Japanese law, suspects can be rearrested several times for different allegations, allowing prosecutors to question them for prolonged periods.

Yesterday was the final day prosecutors can hold Ghosn and his close aide Greg Kelly before either charging or rearresting them. A further arrest would allow another 22 days of questioning.

In addition to charges against Ghosn, prosecutors also indicted Kelly and Nissan itself, as the company submitted the official documents that under-reported the income.

Ghosn denies the charges and is in a "combative" frame of mind, according to sources at Renault, the company he still formally leads - even if the French car giant has appointed an interim chairman.

The Japanese companies in the three-way alliance with Renault - Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors - have both sacked the Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian as chairman.

Ghosn has reportedly told visitors he is being well treated but has complained of the cold, with Monday's temperature in Tokyo hovering around 5 deg C. He is also said to be unhappy about the rice-based food.