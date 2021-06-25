World

Ex-Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies of renal failure at 61

Ex-Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies of renal failure at 61
(Above left ) President Benigno Aquino. ( Right) His sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada reading a family statement. PHOTOS: EPA, AFP
Jun 25, 2021 06:00 am

MANILA : Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino died in a Manila hospital yesterday of renal failure as a result of diabetes, his family said.

The 61-year-old was leader of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016 and was hospitalised earlier yesterday.

"It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep," the family said in a statement read by Ms Pinky Aquino-Abellada, one of four surviving sisters.

The presidential palace offer condolences to his family and asked Filipinos to pray. Vice-President Leni Robredo, who ran under the then Aquino-led ruling party when elected in 2016, said it was "heart-breaking" to hear of his death.

"He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular," she said in a statement.

Flags were flying at half mast on the Senate building and at the House of Representatives in Manila yesterday.- REUTERS

Clashes ensue as Indonesia jails cleric over Covid-19 lies
World

Clashes ensue as Indonesia jails cleric over Covid-19 lies

Related Stories

Thai democracy protesters rally despite Covid-19 warnings

British man tests positive for Covid-19 for 10 straight months

3 straight days of double-digit rise in virus cases in New South Wales

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD