Ex-Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies of renal failure at 61

MANILA : Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino died in a Manila hospital yesterday of renal failure as a result of diabetes, his family said.

The 61-year-old was leader of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016 and was hospitalised earlier yesterday.

"It is with profound grief that on behalf of our family, I am confirming that our brother, Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep," the family said in a statement read by Ms Pinky Aquino-Abellada, one of four surviving sisters.

The presidential palace offer condolences to his family and asked Filipinos to pray. Vice-President Leni Robredo, who ran under the then Aquino-led ruling party when elected in 2016, said it was "heart-breaking" to hear of his death.

"He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular," she said in a statement.