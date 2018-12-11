Ex-PM Najib arrested over alleged 'tampering' of 1MDB audit report

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian prime minster Najib Razak has been arrested by graft investigators over the "tampering" of the 1MDB final audit report.

He was arrested around 11am at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters minutes after he arrived for a fresh round of questioning over the issue.

Najib was seen entering the MACC headquarters at 10.42am yesterday.

MACC sources said he would be released if he could come up with money for bail.

The MACC had also questioned several other people about the report being tampered with.

This includes its former chief Dzulkifli Ahmad, in his capacity as a legal officer in the Attorney-General's Chambers, former Auditor-General Ambrin Buang, former chief secretary to the government Dr Ali Hamsa and the then 1MDB group president and chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy.