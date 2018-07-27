Ex-PM Najib won’t confirm or deny letter asking CIA to support BN

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak refused to confirm or deny the existence of a letter written by a Malaysian intelligence unit then under his watch, asking the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to support his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

The letter, dated five days before the fateful May 9 general election that toppled Najib and BN from power, was reportedly written by Mr Hasanah Ab Hamid, director-general of the Research Division in the Prime Minister's Department, an intelligence unit.

The letter was addressed to then-CIA director designate Gina Haspel, who has since taken up the job.

The existence of the letter was first reported last week by Malaysiakini, with officials from the new Pakatan Harapan government saying they wanted investigations into the missive. There have also been calls by those outside the government to probe the veracity of the letter, saying that asking a foreign government to intervene in Malaysia's political affairs is tantamount to treason.

A picture of the letter - which appealed for US support for the Najib administration - has gone viral on social media.

"I hope Your Excellency's esteemed service would be able to report to the Secretary of State on the complexity of managing this election by Prime Minister Najib and the need to have US support for the present government even if we are to win the election by a simple majority or just one seat.

"Any indication that the US government would continue to support Prime Minister Najib and his government would definitely strengthen our stability and enhance the existing cordial relationship driven by the strong rapport between our two leaders," read the letter signed by Mr Hasanah.

Najib, asked by reporters about the letter at Parliamentyesterday, said: "I cannot confirm nor deny the letter. I have no knowledge."

But he also claimed that such a letter would be "agency to agency" and that such dispatches are usually official government secrets, Malay Mail reported.