Ex-PM Najib's wife may have to pay $20m for undeclared jewellery

PETALING JAYA Rosmah Mansor will have to fork out RM60 million (S$20.2 million) for the consignment of jewellery from a Lebanese firm if the Customs Department decides to seize them.

Global Royalty Trading SAL's lawyer Datuk David Gurupatham said if Customs were to seize the 44 pieces of jewellery, then the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak would have to pay for them.

"As far as our client (Global Royalty) is concerned, whoever wants to seize the goods is fine, but someone has to pay for them."

INVESTIGATIONS

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam had said that the 44 pieces might be subject to seizure if the consignment had not been declared.

However, he declined to say whether the goods had been declared, saying only that investigations were underway.

A source familiar with on-going investigations said most of the jewellery was delivered and received by Rosmah's agents or people connected to her abroad.

The source added that Customs was checking to identify who these agents were and how the items were brought in.

Mr David brushed off claims that the lawsuit was a conspiracy to "help" Rosmah.

"It cannot be a conspiracy because the authorities have seized 12,000 pieces of jewellery," he added. "The ones in question are just 44 pieces and these have no relevance to the overall investigations."

He also clarified that Global Royalty was a company registered in Lebanon and is a legitimate part of Samer Halimeh.

Samer Halimeh is a world-renowned jeweller with an exclusive clientele including supermodel Naomi Campbell, US media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actress Angelina Jolie and singer Elton John.

It has boutiques in New York, London, Riyadh and Cannes.

On June 26, Global Royalty filed a RM60 million legal suit against Rosmah over a consignment of "missing" jewellery.

It is seeking a mandatory order for the 44 items, amounting to US$14,787,770 (S$20.3m), to be returned.