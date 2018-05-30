World

Ex-Thai PM Yingluck gets 10-year British visa

Yingluck Shinawatra. PHOTO: AFP
May 30, 2018 06:00 am

BANGKOK Britain is reported to have granted a 10-year visa to former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who has been sentenced in absentia to a five-year prison term back home for her role in her government's rice-pledging scandal.

The BBC Thai website quoted a close aide as saying she is now free to travel in and out of Britain, although each visit can be for only a maximum of six months.

The report said the visa had been granted to her under a passport issued by a European country.

Her Thai passports have been revoked after the court ruling and her escape from Thailand.

A close aide of her brother, Thaksin, told BBC Thai that many countries had been willing to give his sister the travel documents she sought.

Yingluck disappeared a few days before the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office Holders delivered a verdict in a case against her in a rice-pledging case in August last year. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

