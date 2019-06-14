World

Exhibit to hit Trump bobblehead shut down

This is part of the "stress relief" station. PHOTO: AFP
SHANGHAI: A Shanghai technology fair exhibit that allowed visitors to clobber a bobble-head likeness of US President Donald Trump has been shut down for encouraging the "violent disrespect" of a public figure, organisers said yesterday.

The kiosk at this week's Consumer Electronics Show Asia (CES Asia) was set up by Japanese tech company Soliton Systems as a "stress relief" station.

Visitors were given a hammer to smash a likeness of Mr Trump, who has angered many Chinese by launching a tariff war with China.

The US Consumer Technology Association (CTA) - which stages the show each year - told AFP it issued a "warning" to Soliton Systems on Tuesday.

A curtain was seen drawn across the display site yesterday, and the Trump likenesses had been removed.

The CTA told AFP that exhibitors sign contracts making clear that displays cannot be "offensive".

"We will not tolerate violent disrespect of any public figure."

Soliton Systems officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The three-day trade show opened on Tuesday under the shadow of the escalating trade war.

China and the United States have hit each other with steep tariffs on more than US$360 billion (S$492 billion) in bilateral trade, rattling financial markets and business confidence.

Technology is a key battleground, with the US pressing governments across the world to drop Chinese telecom giant Huawei from their 5G network development plans, saying it could be used by Beijing for espionage.

Huawei denies the charge. - AFP

