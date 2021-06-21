Experts worried as crowds return to New Delhi malls, markets

People in New Delhi's busy Select Citywalk mall on Saturday. Just weeks ago, crematoriums in the city were operating around the clock.

NEW DELHI: A few weeks ago, New Delhi's crematoriums were operating around the clock dealing with Covid-19 victims.

Now, the Indian capital's shopping malls and markets are buzzing again.

The country reported 58,419 infections over the past 24 hours yesterday, the lowest daily number in nearly three months, Health Ministry data showed.

Covid-19 cases in India have risen to 29.9 million and so far 386,713 people have died. Deaths rose by 1,576 overnight.

The infections might be going down but doctors are worried India is letting its guard down again, just like in January and February before a devastating surge led to a near-collapse of the healthcare system.

Max Healthcare medical director Sandeep Budhiraja, in New Delhi, told AFP he was surprised at people's short memories.

He said: "People are just behaving as if nothing happened just about two, three weeks back. And this is... amazing."

But while this will likely lead to a sharp rise in cases, for a new "explosion", a new virus variant would have to take hold, he said.

A new variant, "Delta-plus", has been identified, which appears more transmissible and more resistant to treatment, he told AFP.

One reason for hope, however, is that unlike in January and February, the authorities are preparing the healthcare system for another wave, he said.

VACCINATIONS

But vaccinations remain slow - barely 5 per cent of Indians have had two shots.

"Until the country is vaccinated, with over a billion people getting vaccinated, there is no way we can ever think of the pandemic coming to an end," Dr Budhiraja said.

Dr Randeep Guleria, director at the state-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences, was quoted in the Times of India as saying India maybe hit by a third wave sooner than expected.

Infections could start rising again in 12 to 16 weeks compared with the four to five months new waves are expected to take to peak the Times of India quoted him as saying yesterday.

Clutching a bag of clothes as she shopped with her new husband in New Delhi's busy Select Citywalk mall, Ms Surili Gupta, 26, told AFP: "I needed this break. For how long you can remain locked up?