Facebook bans white nationalism, white separatism on its platforms

Facebook on Wednesday banned praise, support and representation of white nationalism and white separatism, a move that drew qualified approval from New Zealand where a massacre of 50 people in mosques was live-streamed earlier this month.

Civil rights groups have said social media giants have failed to confront extremism and that was under the spotlight this month after a suspected white supremacist broadcast live footage of his attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube have been under pressure to remove white supremacist and neo-Nazi content from their platforms, along with fake news and other types of abusive posts.

In response, Facebook has beefed up its content monitoring teams and taken down event pages that were used to promote and organise rallies by white supremacist groups.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has called for social media platforms to be accountable for what users post, said material covered by the measures should arguably have already been banned under Facebook's hate-speech rules.

"Having said that, I am pleased to see that they are including it, and that they have taken that step, but I still think that there is a conversation to be had with the international community about whether or not enough has been done," she told a media conference in Christchurch on Thursday.

"There are lessons to be learnt here in Christchurch and we don't want anyone to have to learn those lesson over again."

The policy will be enforced next week, Facebook said in a blog post, and will apply to both its core Facebook app and Instagram.