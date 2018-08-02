Facebook shuts down fake pages, accounts ahead of midterms

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook said on Tuesday it shut down more than 30 fake pages and accounts involved in what appeared to be a "coordinated" effort to stoke social issues ahead of November midterm elections in the US.

It said the "bad actor" accounts on Facebook and Instagram could not be tied to Russians, who US officials said used the platform to spread disinformation ahead of the 2016 presidential election in the US.

But Facebook did say "some of the activity is consistent" with that of the St Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) - the Russian troll farm that managed many false Facebook accounts used to influence the 2016 vote.

"We have found evidence of connections between these accounts and previously identified IRA accounts, but we do not believe the evidence is strong enough at this time to make public attribution to the IRA," Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos told reporters.

"We can't say for sure if this is the IRA with improved capabilities or a different organisation."

The investigation, at an early stage, was revealed because one of the pages was orchestrating a real-world counter-protest to a Unite the Right event in Washington on Aug 10.

Facebook is sharing information about the pages and accounts with intelligence officials and planned to notify members of the social network who expressed interest in attending the counter-protest.

Facebook said it is shutting down 32 pages and accounts "engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour".

"Attribution is not necessary for us to find and stop this behaviour," Mr Stamos said.

MORE CAREFUL

Facebook has briefed US law enforcement agencies, Congress and other tech companies about its findings.

The company said those behind the campaign had been "more careful to cover their tracks", adding: "We've found evidence of some connections between these accounts and IRA accounts we disabled last year."

Some of the most-followed pages that were shut down included Resisters and Aztlan Warriors.

The Resisters page enlisted support from real followers for an August protest in Washington against the far-right Unite the Right group.

Mr Stamos confirmed that pages also played into immigration issues with references to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.