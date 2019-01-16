Fake news message says new Malaysia king's oath taking is public holiday

Sultan Abdullah ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah (left) taking the oath to be Pahang's sixth ruler as his wife Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah looks on. This puts him in line to be Malaysia's next king.

A fake message has gone viral on social media and messaging apps claiming that Jan 31 has been declared a public holiday in conjunction with the taking of the oath of office by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

This is not true. There has yet to be an official announcement, The Star reported.

The fake message lists Jan 31 as a public holiday, saying it will be the "Agung Inauguration Day", with a link to a Jan 9 story by The Star announcing the date of the swearing-in.

The only one who can announce a public holiday for the country is the Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr Ismail Bakar.

The Malay Rulers will hold a special meeting to choose the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 24, and on Jan 31, will reconvene to decide on the date for the oath-taking ceremony.

The two dates were agreed upon by the six Malay Rulers at a special meeting on Jan 7, convened to accept the resignation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, who had stepped down on Jan 6.

In a related development, Malaysia's third largest state yesterday welcomed a new ruler after Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah was proclaimed the sixth Ruler of Pahang.

The 59-year-old monarch took his oath after the declaration of the ruler's appointment was read out by his younger brother, Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman, during a ceremony at Istana Abu Bakar, in the royal town of Pekan, The Straits Times reported.

The installation of Sultan Abdullah puts him in line to become the next Malaysian constitutional ruler under the rotation system practised by the nine Malay royal houses.

This comes after the sudden abdication of Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V on Jan 6 after serving just two years - three years short of the five-year reign - purportedly over his recent marriage to a Russian woman.

In a statement during the ceremony, Sultan Abdullah said: "I thank my wife Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar for the love and support. I hope the people will pray for my father," he added in a shaky voice while visibly trying to hold back tears.

Sultan Abdullah's father, Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar, who reigned for almost 45 years, stepped down as the fifth ruler of Pahang due to his declining health.