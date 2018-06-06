Family of Dutch model who died in KL offers $67,000 reward for info

PETALING JAYA: The family of Ivana Esther Robert Smit is offering a US$50,000 (S$67,000) reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the Dutch model's death.

Netherlands news portal NL Times reported that Mr Sebas Diekstra, the lawyer representing the family, said that the next of kin found that there was too little progress in the case, which prompted them to take this step.

"The relatives hope that the amount (of the reward) is large enough to persuade people with useful information, who have hitherto been silent, to come forward," he was quoted as saying on Monday.

Last December, the 19-year-old victim who has dual Dutch and Belgian citizenship fell from the 20th floor of an apartment in Jalan Dang Wangi, KL and landed on a balcony on the sixth floor.

It is believed that Smit was in the apartment with American businessman Alex Johnson, 44, and his Kazakh wife Luna, 31, after spending a night out with them.

The Johnsons have admitted to having a threesome with her on the night itself and also months before her death.

Malaysian police have classified the case as sudden death pending the results of the post-mortem and pathology tests.