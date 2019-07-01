Family of Syrian toddler washed ashore objects to new film

Steven Seagal is among the cast of the film, which has been denounced by Alan Kurdi's family.

MONTREAL: Family members have sharply denounced a new film about the young Syrian boy who became a symbol of Europe's migration crisis after wrenching photos emerged of his lifeless body washed up on a Turkish beach.

"I am really heartbroken right now," Ms Tima Kurdi, an aunt of little Alan Kurdi, told the CBC network. She lives in Port Coquitlam, near Vancouver in western Canada.

"It is unacceptable," she added.

The boy died in 2015 along with several other family members fleeing Syria as they tried to reach Greece by boat.

The heartrending photo of Alan's body, face down on a beach, sparked a deep emotional reaction in Europe, pushing the European Union to temporarily open its borders to Syrian refugees.

Ms Kurdi said no one had asked the family for permission to make the movie about her nephew. She learnt about it only from the boy's father, Mr Abdullah Kurdi, who is living in Iraq.

"He called me and he was crying too," she said.

"He said, 'I can't believe somebody is already making a movie... I cannot imagine that my dead son - a two- year-old who can't even talk - I cannot imagine him coming alive (on film).'"

The movie, titled Aylan Baby (Sea Of Death), is being filmed in Turkey, with a cast including US action film star Steven Seagal, the CBC said.

Its Turkish writer/director Omer Sarikaya has posted photos of the film's poster on social media. He hopes to sell the movie to Netflix.