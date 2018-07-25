Family of Toronto shooter condemns his ‘horrific actions’

A woman leaving flowers for the victims at the scene of the shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood.

TORONTO : The 29-year-old man who opened fire on restaurant-goers and pedestrians on a Toronto street, killing two people and wounding 13, had "severe" mental health issues, his family said on Monday.

Police identified the gunman as Faisal Hussain of Toronto. He was found dead near the scene of the shooting after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Toronto chief of police Mark Saunders said an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed and 13 people were wounded.

The attack took place in Toronto's bustling Greektown neighbourhood on Sunday.

Hussain's family, in a statement to CBC News, denounced his "horrific actions" and said he had mental problems.

"Our son had severe mental health challenges, struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life," the statement said. "The interventions of professionals were unsuccessful. Medications and therapy were unable to treat him.

"While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end."

Footage posted by Canadian media showed Hussain walking on a sidewalk and suddenly pulling out a handgun and shooting into a restaurant.

Just hours after the shooting in Toronto, police arrested a man who tried to stab a member of the ceremonial guard outside Parliament in Ottawa.

The man was arrested and no one was injured, the Canadian defence ministry said.

There has been no explanation for the knife attack, and the police are still seeking a motive for Hussain's rampage.

"At this stage of the investigation, we do not know why this has happened yet," Mr Saunders said of the shooting.

"It is way too early to rule out anything."

Witness Andrew Mantzios told The Globe and Mail newspaper he saw a man with a "horrible expression on his face" shooting at a crowd of people.

"A lady tried to run and she fell down," he said. "He turned around and shot her point blank, two or three times.