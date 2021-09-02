Family of US journalist detained in Myanmar calls for his release

WASHINGTON : The family of US journalist Danny Fenster appealed yesterday for his release by Myanmar authorities as they marked his 100th day of imprisonment.

Mr Fenster, 37, is believed to have contracted Covid-19 in detention. He appeared to be suffering from "brain fog" and a loss of taste and smell during his last call with family members on Aug 1 but had not been tested, his mother, Ms Rose Fenster, said.

She said there has been limited communication with him even as efforts are made by the US Embassy and others to secure his freedom. The US State Department said last month that the embassy was denied requests to see him.

"It's been a tough 100 days - it is hard to believe it is 100 days - but we are grateful for our community's support," she said.

Mr Fenster, managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar magazine, has been under investigation under a law criminalising dissent and which carries a maximum three-year jail sentence.