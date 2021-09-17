Fastest walking on hands among latest Guinness World Records

American Zion Clark, who was born without legs, took the record for fastest 20m walking on hands.

LONDON : From the dog with the longest ears to the world's tallest teenager, Guinness World Records reveals its latest record breakers in the 2022 edition of the popular book.

The annual publication, out yesterday, features an array of records and feats, including the fastest walking on hands and the most skips over a person's own hair in 30 seconds.

Briton Bethany Lodge, a gymnast since a young age, scored the titles of fastest 100m forward rolls - in 42.64 seconds - and the most backwards somersault burpees by a female in 30 seconds - five.

"It feels incredible to achieve a Guinness World Record title. It is something that I never even considered doing.

"I always used to get the books when I was little and used to read through them and just look at all the incredible things that people could do," Ms Lodge said.

BORN WITHOUT LEGS

Ms Laetitia Ky, 25, from Ivory Coast, set the record for most skips over a person's own hair in 30 seconds - 60. The model, actress and artist is known for making sculptures with her locks.

Lou, whose owner is American Paige Olsen, took the record of longest ears on a dog (living). His ears are 34 cm long.