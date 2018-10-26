Father jailed in France for feeding kids mainly Coca-Cola

LIMOGES, FRANCE: The father of two boys, aged three and four, has been jailed in France on Wednesday for feeding them Coca-Cola nearly exclusively, the children's lawyer said.

The father, who can "neither read, nor write, nor count, does not realise the seriousness of the situation and spent all his welfare money on alcohol," Ms Carole Papon, a representative of the association French Victims 87, said on Wednesday. Within a few days of welfare payments being made, "the family had nothing to eat. They had only Coca-Cola to drink," she added.

The father, described as violent towards his wife and children, was jailed for three months in Limoges, central France. The older boy had to have seven sugar-rotten teeth removed, and the second does not speak. Both have been taken into care where they have been introduced to meat and vegetables.