Fauci: US officials likely to get approval soon to give booster shots

WASHINGTON: Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech, although a Moderna booster could take a little longer.

Asked on CBS' Face The Nation about President Joe Biden's goal to give booster shots starting Sept 20, Dr Fauci said that "in some respects" that remained the plan.

But he said that while Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted the necessary data on booster shots to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna has yet to complete the process.

Dr Fauci said he hopes to give both vaccines when boosters doses roll out, but if Moderna does not complete the process before Sept 20, then Moderna boosters will be given later.

Dr Fauci emphasised that both boosters were assumed to be safe, but that the FDA and other officials would study the data to make sure.