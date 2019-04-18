World

FBI seeks teen girl infatuated with Columbine High School massacre

Ms Sol Pais. PHOTO: AFP
DENVER: Public schools in Jefferson County, the site of Columbine High School, and nearby districts were closed yesterday as police hunted for an armed teen girl "infatuated" with the Columbine massacre, three days before the 20th anniversary of the attack.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jefferson County deputies and Colorado state troopers were searching overnight for Sol Pais, identified as an 18-year-old from Florida.

They called her "extremely dangerous."

Miss Pais flew from Miami to Denver on Monday, where she bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition, FBI special agent in charge Dean Phillips said at a press conference on Tuesday. Denver is adjacent to Jefferson County.

"We consider her a credible threat to the community,"Mr Phillips said.

She has not been charged with any crime, he said, but "our priority is to find Miss Pais".

Two teenage boys who attended Columbine High School shot and killed 12 classmates on April 20, 1999, and then committed suicide. - REUTERS

