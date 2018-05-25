FBI, US Department of Justice meet 1MDB Special Task Force in Malaysia

Mr Najib Razak gesturing after spending almost six hours at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday.

PUTRAJAYA Officers from the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have met with the 1MDB Special Task Force.

In a statement yesterday, the task force said the bilateral meeting was held to discuss the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation, including the process to regain Malaysian assets that have been frozen in the US.

Among the issues raised included FBI's letter dated Nov 13, 2016, to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) then chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad, which did not receive any response, The Star reported.

"DoJ had also confirmed that it had made a 'Mutual Legal Assistance' request to the then Attorney-General Apandi Ali on Sept 22, 2017. However, the request was not fulfilled and delayed on the grounds that it will affect ongoing investigations by Malaysian authorities," the statement said.

Following the meeting, both parties have agreed to provide full cooperation to each other to ensure investigations can be completed.

The 1MDB special task force comprises former attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail, former MACC chief commissioner Abu Kassim Mohamed, current MACC chief Mohd Shukri Abdull and Special Branch director Hamid Bador.

Yesterday also saw Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak make his second visit to MACC. He arrived 15 minutes before his 10am appointment and spent nearly six hours there, The Straits Times reported.

He was helping with investigations into SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB, and alleged suspicious transfers of the company's funds.

Mr Najib is accused of receiving RM42 million (S$14.2 million) into his personal accounts that allegedly originated from SRC.

"I have given my statement to the best of my abilities," Mr Najib told reporters.

"It was done professionally," he added. "They (MACC) said the questioning was completed."

He declined to answer further questions.