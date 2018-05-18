FBI's Mueller concedes he can’t indict Trump, says Giuliani

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has told the White House that whatever evidence it comes up with in the Russian meddling probe, it cannot indict President Donald Trump, according to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Mr Giuliani told CNN and Fox News on Wednesday that Mr Mueller's team had accepted a longstanding, though never tested, Justice Department legal interpretation that a sitting president is immune from indictment.

"All they get to do is write a report," Mr Giuliani told CNN.

"They can't indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us."

ANNIVERSARY

Mr Mueller's spokesman Peter Carr refused to comment on Mr Giuliani's remarks, which came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Mr Mueller being appointed to probe possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

But if correct, it would confirm widespread belief in the legal community that the president is protected from indictment while in office.

As Mr Giuliani said, if Mr Mueller does find wrongdoing by the president, he is confined to submitting a report to the Justice Department.

But that report, and the evidence behind it, could serve as the basis for impeachment of the president in Congress. Mr Mueller's probe has already indicted 19 people, including top Trump campaign officials.

It is not known whether Mr Mueller's team has any strong evidence of collusion with the Russians, or of Mr Trump actively obstructing the investigation, another evident thrust of Mr Mueller's probe.