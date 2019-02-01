Fengshui masters predict trouble for Trump in Year of the Pig

Feng shui master Thierry Chow said US President Donald Trump (above) might be impeached this year.

HONG KONG: As the Chinese zodiac turns into the Year of the Pig next week, feng shui masters are predicting turbulence and division for world leaders at home - not least President Donald Trump, who risks having past secrets revealed.

Sitting behind a large wooden desk stacked with books and divination charts, Taiwanese fortune-teller Tsai Shang-chi explained that the pig can be a particularly bad year for those born in the year of the dog - which includes America's divisive president.

"All bad things done by people who were born in the dog years could be exposed and made public," he told AFP. "There is a chance he might be impeached."

Hong Kong feng shui master Thierry Chow concurred.

"For Donald Trump, I foresee there would be quite a lot of energy focusing on getting himself out of trouble," she explained.

"There will be a lot of issues that will surface that won't be very good for his career."

But Mr Alion Yeo, another Hong Kong-based feng shui master, said Mr Trump's opponents will need to time their moves carefully.

"The only chance to successfully impeach Trump is between December 6 and January 6, 2020," he proclaimed.

Feng shui - literally meaning "wind-water" - is influential in many parts of Asia, where people adjust their lives and carefully position items such as a cup of water or pieces of crystal in offices and homes to maximise their luck and wealth.

The philosophy says that all events are dictated by the varying balances in the five elements that make up the universe: metal, wood, water, fire and earth.

The Chinese zodiac switches yearly between 12 animals with a different elemental attribute each time they come around, which soothsayers then use to make predictions.

This week's Chinese New Year welcomes the arrival of the "earth pig".

Mr Yeo said there should be fewer tensions between nations this year - but there would be little respite for politicians back home.

MUDDY

"Pigs represent water. And when water adds to earth it becomes muddy, which means people will lack clear thinking and their decisions will be problematic this year," Mr Yeo said.

Not good news for Britain's Theresa May, who has had a rough year trying to get her party behind her deal with the EU.